Мне надо сделать это упражнение помогите. Speak about Russian culturr using the following ptompts. 1) Russia is a couyry rich in ......traditions. 2)Its.....attract tourists from all over the world. 3)People come to ...to ad...

Английский язык
Мне надо сделать это упражнение помогите. Speak about Russian culturr using the following ptompts. 1) Russia is a couyry rich in ......traditions. 2)Its.....attract tourists from all over the world. 3)People come to ...to admire collections of.... 4) Everybody knows the masterpieces of outstabding Russian compisers:... 5)Russian master of letters created immortal works.Among them are... 6)и тд
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)cultural 2) beautiful nature 3) the museums and famous galleries to admire collections of nalional russian and foreign art. 4) Russian compousers such as Thcaikovskiy, Borodin, Mussorgsky, Glinka etc.5) Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, Tcheckhov.6) A lot of Russian scientists always were in the avangard of the world science. 7)Beautiful Russian nature always inspires our  great writers  and artists such as Repin, Vasnetsov, Ivanov, Shishkin, levitan . 8) All their masterpieces are ful of love to our country, our motherland.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Қазақ тiлi
Помогите 3-тапсырма пожалуйста
Ответить
Русский язык
Про какой знак Владимир Набоков сказал что это следы на цыпочках ушедших слов?
Ответить
Русский язык
Помогите пожалуйста срочно надо во время сталинградской битвы кто то из солдат написал на стене дома "отстоим тебя, родной Сталинград ! " когда з...
Ответить
Другие предметы
Примеры простого и сложного вещества
Ответить
Русский язык
Дайте определение причастия
Ответить