Мне надо сделать это упражнение помогите. Speak about Russian culturr using the following ptompts. 1) Russia is a couyry rich in ......traditions. 2)Its.....attract tourists from all over the world. 3)People come to ...to ad...

Мне надо сделать это упражнение помогите. Speak about Russian culturr using the following ptompts. 1) Russia is a couyry rich in ......traditions. 2)Its.....attract tourists from all over the world. 3)People come to ...to admire collections of.... 4) Everybody knows the masterpieces of outstabding Russian compisers:... 5)Russian master of letters created immortal works.Among them are... 6)и тд
1)cultural 2) beautiful nature 3) the museums and famous galleries to admire collections of nalional russian and foreign art. 4) Russian compousers such as Thcaikovskiy, Borodin, Mussorgsky, Glinka etc.5) Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, Tcheckhov.6) A lot of Russian scientists always were in the avangard of the world science. 7)Beautiful Russian nature always inspires our great writers and artists such as Repin, Vasnetsov, Ivanov, Shishkin, levitan . 8) All their masterpieces are ful of love to our country, our motherland.
