Мне нужно сочинение на тему "An ideal friend" и оно обязательно должно быть не меньше 140 слов, желательно чтоб был и перевод.

Английский язык
Мне нужно сочинение на тему "An ideal friend" и оно обязательно должно быть не меньше 140 слов, желательно чтоб был и перевод.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A true and ideal friend is a friend that can correct your wrongs. A friend that can rebuke you when your wrong. Like the example of the traffic lights, if you only give a person what he wants to hear, he might go continuosly in green and it might bump in a truck. A true friend can rebuke you when you get a wrong attitude....when you comtinue to run your friend should say stop(red) or ready(orange) like "Oh stop! or else youre gonna be bumped" so that youre friend will not end in destruction...
