My Dream Gillian Brown I love all kinds of animals Dogs and cats and rabbits. I love all kinds of animals Despite their little habits If I had tons of money D"you know what I would do? I would buy lots of animals And h...

Английский язык

My Dream Gillian Brown I love all kinds of animals Dogs and cats and rabbits. I love all kinds of animals Despite their little habits If I had tons of money D"you know what I would do? I would buy lots of animals And have my own zoo. But they wouldn"t be in cages They would be free to run around. And there"s one thing they would feel And thet is safe and sound можно на русском произношение всего текста ? ПРОИЗНОШЕНИЕ

Автор: Гость