Английский язык

My sister plays the violin in an orchestra. I was really excited when we went to see her perform (on/at/for) _____________ the first time last week. My mum (to buy) _____________ seats in the front row so we were really (close/closer/closely) _____________ to the stage. It was exciting to be next to the stage because we could see (nothing/everything/something) _____________. The music was wonderful and I think my sister played really well. (The/An/-) _____________ audience enjoyed it too. My mum (to smile) _____________ when they showed their appreciation by clapping really loudly at the end of the performance. A woman from a newspaper was there and she (to write) _____________ a great review of the concert the next day. My sister was really happy with it. After the concert, she (to interview) _____________ by someone from a TV channel too! My sister’s orchestra are going to record an album next year. Also, a film maker suggested (to make) _____________ documentary about them. I think it is going to be a thrilling year for my sister! These days I wish I (had played/played/have played) _____________ a musical instrument. It would be so nice to entertain people like my sister does.

