My sister plays the violin in an orchestra. I was really excited when we went to see her perform (on/at/for) _____________ the first time last week. My mum (to buy) _____________ seats in the front row so we were really (close/...

Английский язык
My sister plays the violin in an orchestra. I was really excited when we went to see her perform (on/at/for) _____________ the first time last week. My mum (to buy) _____________ seats in the front row so we were really (close/closer/closely) _____________ to the stage. It was exciting to be next to the stage because we could see (nothing/everything/something) _____________. The music was wonderful and I think my sister played really well. (The/An/-) _____________ audience enjoyed it too. My mum (to smile) _____________ when they showed their appreciation by clapping really loudly at the end of the performance. A woman from a newspaper was there and she (to write) _____________ a great review of the concert the next day. My sister was really happy with it. After the concert, she (to interview) _____________ by someone from a TV channel too! My sister’s orchestra are going to record an album next year. Also, a film maker suggested (to make) _____________ documentary about them. I think it is going to be a thrilling year for my sister! These days I wish I (had played/played/have played) _____________ a musical instrument. It would be so nice to entertain people like my sister does.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)at(неточно) 2)bought 3)closely 4)everything 5)the 6)smiled 7)wrote 8)interviewed 9)made 10)played(неточно)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Найдите корень уравнения. Пять в степени минус пять минус икс равно сто двадцать пять 5^-5-x=125
Ответить
Математика
Если за 1.5 минуты вы зарабатываете 75 копеек, то за сколько времени вы заработаете 10 000 рублей?
Ответить
Русский язык
Что такое устойчивое словосочетание?
Ответить
Русский язык
Морфологический разбор слова в поле
Ответить
Английский язык
Перевести на английский используя страдательный залог 1. Ее можно видеть в библи??теке каждый день. 2. Телеграмма была получена вчера. 3. Ког...
Ответить