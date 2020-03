На английском языке .. Портфолио :работайте в группах . Организуйте группу помощни??ов окружающей среды .составьте список дел для группы на следующие выходные заранее спасибо

Гость: Гость:

Our groop must clean the territory of the park. 1. We must meets the friens near school at 10 o'clock. 2. We must brings plastic containers and brooms at 10.30. 3. We must go to the park and clean the territory at 11 o'clock. 4. We must works 2 or 3 hours.(11-14). 5. We has a picnick at 14.30. 6. We went home at 17.30. 7. We makes film about our work (18-19) and show it at school.