НАДО НЕМНОЖКО ИЗМЕНИТЬ ТЕКСТ ЧТОБЫ УЧИТЕЛЬНИЦА НЕ УЗНАЛА ЧТО Я СПИСАО С ГДЗ  !!!ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА !!! Suggested Answer KeyDear Mr Johnson,With reference to your advertisement, in aninternational student’s magazine, I would li...

Dear Mr Smith, I read your advert in an student’s magazine and I ‘d like to apply for a volunteer position. I am a sixteen-year-old student. I go to a secondary school. I like working with people. I want to enter the university and become a doctor. Now I am involved in many clubs including the psychology club. I think I am sociable, caring and creative. Furthermore, I volunteer. I coordinate different activities for children in my school. I have learned to communicate well with young and old people and understand their needs. In addition to my volunteer work, I can do babysitting for some of the families in my neighbourhood. I would be grateful if you would consider me as a volunteer. I can be contacted at the number on my application form at any time. I look forward to hearing from you. Yours sincerely, Dima