НАДО НЕМНОЖКО ИЗМЕНИТЬ ТЕКСТ ЧТОБЫ УЧИТЕЛЬНИЦА НЕ УЗНАЛА ЧТО Я СПИСАО С ГДЗ !!!ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА !!! Suggested Answer KeyDear Mr Johnson,With reference to your advertisement, in aninternational student’s magazine, I would li...
Английский язык
НАДО НЕМНОЖКО ИЗМЕНИТЬ ТЕКСТ ЧТОБЫ УЧИТЕЛЬНИЦА НЕ УЗНАЛА ЧТО Я СПИСАО С ГДЗ !!!ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА !!! Suggested Answer KeyDear Mr Johnson,With reference to your advertisement, in aninternational student’s magazine, I would liketo apply for a volunteer position.I am a fifteen-year-old student currentlyattending middle school. I really enjoyworking with children. I hope to studyeducation and become a teacher. I have justpassed the Pet English exam with a grade A. Atschool, I am involved in a variety of sportsteams and clubs including the psychology club.I am described by my fellow students andteachers as sociable, caring and creative.Furthermore, I volunteer every week as agroup leader at a youth centre in myneighbourhood, where I coordinate differentactivities and sports for children of all ages.From this experience I have learned tocommunicate well with young people andunderstand their needs. In addition to myvolunteer work, I do babysitting for some ofthe families in my neighbourhood.I have attached my application form andreferences. I would be grateful if you wouldconsider me as a volunteer. I can be contactedat the number on my application form at anytime. I look forward to hearing from you.Yours sincerely,Tara Rulstan
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Dear Mr Smith, I read your advert in an student’s magazine and I ‘d like to apply for a volunteer position. I am a sixteen-year-old student. I go to a secondary school. I like working with people. I want to enter the university and become a doctor. Now I am involved in many clubs including the psychology club. I think I am sociable, caring and creative. Furthermore, I volunteer. I coordinate different activities for children in my school. I have learned to communicate well with young and old people and understand their needs. In addition to my volunteer work, I can do babysitting for some of the families in my neighbourhood. I would be grateful if you would consider me as a volunteer. I can be contacted at the number on my application form at any time. I look forward to hearing from you. Yours sincerely, Dima
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Площадь пола в зале прямоугольной формы 65 кв.метров. Длина зала -- 13 метров. Сколько метров плинтуса потребуется,чтобы обить пол по периметру?
Химия
Как найти гомологов и изомеров Например CH2=C-CH2-CH3 | CH3 CH2=C-CH3 Почему вот так получается, откуда узнать что не надо писать C...