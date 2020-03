Надо сочинить письмо не большое 7 предложений 10 класс. Спасибо за ранние ) Дам 30 баллов. На анг всё

Гость: Гость:

Hello, Aphina. I am glad to write you again. I missed for you. I want to tell you how I spend my time. Also I want to tell you about my sport competitions. I will participate in sports competitions next month. Actually, I'm very worried. But I am confident that I will win. Competitions will be held in the local stadion. The competiton will begin the 5th December at 1:00 a.m. If you come I will very happy. Before the event started I'm going to train every day. Tell me, how do you think about sports and sporting competitions? I will be waiting for your answer. See you soon Sincerely yours, Kris.