Написать короткое сочинение-рассказ о популярном русском спортивном мероприятии. 50-60 слов на английском. Очень прошу!))

Football is a very popular kind of sport in Russia. Many people enjoy watching international matches on TV. But some people prefer seeing them at the stadium in their home towns. A football match can be held in big cities between world famous teams. But almost every small town has a football team of its own. And matches between small local teams can also become a big event in a small town. On the day of the match supporters of each team gather near the stadium. Many of them wear sweaters, jackets or scarfs with the name of the team. Some can shout slogans cheering their team and wave with flags which have the name of their team on them . Some popular football teams have their own anthems and their fans sing them during the match to encourage their team. In our country there is seldom violence after matches. Most fans go home and discuss the match with their family or friends.