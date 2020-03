Написать примеры на тему + и - телефона. Срочно! ПоМоГиТе!!! Не менее 10 примеров каж??ого+и

Гость: Гость:

+ You can keep in touch with your friends. You know, what is going on. If you dont know what to do, you can play on your phone. You can listen to music from your phone. You can read books on your phone. You can know many interesting things with it. You can take photos with your phone. You can use it like mirror. - You spoil vision. You can start to degrade. You become addicted. Your brain become bored. One tme you become bored of phone. You are interested only in your phone. You dont go for a walk. You quarrel with your relatives and friends. Десять придумать не смогла