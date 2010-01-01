Напишите рассказ про человеку Паука( Спайдер Мена) на английском ( можно на русско??)

Гость: Гость:

Spider-Man (English Spider-Man), real name Peter Parker (born Peter Parker) - a fictional character, a superhero comic book publisher Marvel Comics, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Since its first appearance in the pages of comic book Amazing Fantasy № 15 (Russian Amazing Fantasy, August 1962), he became one of the most popular superheroes. Lee and Ditko conceived of the character as a teenage orphan, brought up his uncle and aunt, combining life of the average student and a fighter against crime.Spider-Man got superpowers, increased agility, "spider-sense", and the ability to stay on vertical surfaces and produce a web of hands with the instrument of his own invention. Before the appearance of Spider-Man in the 1960s, teenagers in superhero comic books were usually only their assistants. Comics of Spider-Man broke the stereotypes by presenting a lone hero teen rejected by many peers [3], which did not have an experienced mentor as Bucky in Captain America or Batman with Robin. After the death of his Uncle Ben, he had to learn on their own, that "with great power comes great responsibility." Marvel Comics has released a set of episodes of Spider-Man, the earliest of which was The Amazing Spider-Man (Rus Amazing Spider-Man), continues to this day. Over the years, Peter Parker was a shy high school student, a troubled college student, then a married teacher and a member of several teams of superheroes such as the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four. The most typical way of life of Peter Parker is Spider-Man is the image of an independent photographer, used in the comics over the years. With the increase in its popularity Spider-Man is outside of comics, has appeared on television, in video games and movies and is one of the most commercially successful superheroes. [4] In the trilogy of feature films he played the role of actor Tobey Maguire, and to restart the franchise, the first film which came out in 2012, it was played by British actor Andrew Garfield. [5] Reeve Carney appeared in the role of Peter Parker in the Broadway musical 2010 "Spider-Man: Redeem darkness" (English Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) [6]. In 2011, the character won the 3rd place in the "hundred best comic book of all time" according to IGN [7].