Написать сочинение для 4 класса на английском языке "мой гардероб" 10 предложений

Ashion and My style of clothes Fashion is a thing that we have to keep up with, whether you like it or not. Anyway it’s important to look attractive. But it doesn’t mean that you should be a fashion-conscious. It may turn to a waste of money. If a person doesn’t have good taste he is not able to put things together. Trendy people want to stand out in a crowd, but sometimes they don’t look stylish. First of all, think clothes should suit you. If you have good taste you can buy a big range of styles and always look fashionable. But clothes should suit the occasion, and put you in the right mood for the day. But there are people who are not able bothered about fashion, they just want to stand out in a crowd by wearing something unusual, old-fashioned or trendy. Actually, I’m not such a person and I guess you should choose things according to your personality and character, and you’ll look well-dressed even if you wear something casual. I like wearing different kinds of clothes, but certainly clothes should suit the occasion. When I plan what I’m going to wear I usually think what kind of meeting I have. At school we weren’t allowed to wear sport or bright clothes, we had to wear clothes of formal style. Usually I wore a jacket, a blouse and trousers or a skirt. But I didn’t like being dressed that way, as many other students. Really I prefer smart clothes to formal. Besides I enjoy wearing sport clothes, because I feel comfortable in it. Also on my list of likes there are jeans. One of my favourite colours is white, so I like white sweaters, tops and skirts. I usually wear high heeled shoes even if it’s not always comfortable or thick-soled boots. When I go out I always dress up, because I feel better that way. But when I have an official meeting I try to wear formal clothes.