Написать сочинение на английском. Мое любимое блюдо - это .... И рецепт его приготовление. 7-8 предложений. Не очень много.

На английском языке Перевод на русский язык My Favourite Food Мое любимое блюдо There is a good saying: “You are what you eat”. I think it means that we should be aware of what we are eating and choose healthy food only. There are so many products today with chemical additives and preservatives. My parents try to buy only natural products, which are nit genetically-modified. I can’t say I’m a picky eater but there are some dishes which I like and those which I don’t. For example, I can’t stand mushrooms or fish in food. Seafood is alright but boiled or fried fish is not for me. My favourite food is pasta. My parents sometimes tell me I should live in Italy, because I like all variations of this food, be it boiled, fried, with sauce or without, with bacon, with cheese, with vegetables, etc. My most favourite dish is Carbonara. It’s a pasta-based dish with white sauce, bacon and parmesan cheese. I can eat it three times a day and never get bored. It’s not difficult to cook. You just need half a kilo spaghetti, several slices of bacon, 1 onion, 1 garlic clove, some olive oil, 2 or 3 eggs, a pinch of salt and pepper, some grated Parmesan cheese and 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley. Spaghetti needs to be boiled in salted water, then drained well and tossed with a tablespoon of olive oil. For the sauce we need to cook chopped bacon on a large pan until it’s slightly crispy. Then we add chopped onion and minced garlic clove, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and cook it for a minute. Then we add beaten eggs into the pan, some cheese, salt and pepper and cook it constantly tossing. When the sauce is ready it’s added to spaghetti. The dish is sprinkled with chopped parsley and additional cheese. It is served immediately, while it’s hot. I have tried to cook Carbonara according to this recipe and it came out to be rather tasty.