Закончи текст вписав в него недостающие слова из рамки.treea,clear,flowerbeds,spring,bright,lot.1)It is late April.April is a............month.2) The trees are.....................green.The sum is hot in the .................sk...

Английский язык
Закончи текст вписав в него недостающие слова из рамки.treea,clear,flowerbeds,spring,bright,lot.1)It is late April.April is a............month.2) The trees are.....................green.The sum is hot in the .................sky.3) We see a................of flowers in the.................. 4)Birds sing song in the,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) It is late April. April is a...spring...month. 2) The trees are...bright.....green.The sun is hot in the ...clear...sky. 3) We see a....lot....of flowers in the...flowerbeds.. 4) Birds sing songs in the,,trees ,,,,
