Закончи текст вписав в него недостающие слова из рамки.treea,clear,flowerbeds,spring,bright,lot.1)It is late April.April is a............month.2) The trees are.....................green.The sum is hot in the .................sk...

Английский язык

Закончи текст вписав в него недостающие слова из рамки.treea,clear,flowerbeds,spring,bright,lot.1)It is late April.April is a............month.2) The trees are.....................green.The sum is hot in the .................sky.3) We see a................of flowers in the.................. 4)Birds sing song in the,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Автор: Гость