Закончи текст вписав в него недостающие слова из рамки.treea,clear,flowerbeds,spring,bright,lot.1)It is late April.April is a............month.2) The trees are.....................green.The sum is hot in the .................sk...

Закончи текст вписав в него недостающие слова из рамки.treea,clear,flowerbeds,spring,bright,lot.1)It is late April.April is a............month.2) The trees are.....................green.The sum is hot in the .................sky.3) We see a................of flowers in the.................. 4)Birds sing song in the,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
1) It is late April. April is a...spring...month. 2) The trees are...bright.....green.The sun is hot in the ...clear...sky. 3) We see a....lot....of flowers in the...flowerbeds.. 4) Birds sing songs in the,,trees ,,,,
