Написати на англійській мові твір моя остання подорож і переклад

Last time I went on a walking tour was last summer.My friends and I decided to go and find some picturesque place on the bank of the Siversky Donets.You know there is a fine pinewood on its banks.So we took all necessary things for sleeping and cooking meals with us.We chose a route of our journey and planned our trip.Our rucksacks were rather heavy, but this fact didn't spoil our journey.As it was a walking tour we got to the place on foot.We set out early in the morning, the weather was perfect, and we enjoyed the freshness of the air and the silence of the morning.There were some clouds in the sky but soon the wind took them away.We stopped at some fine grove not far from the river.But as there are always a lot of mosquitos at the river — not too close to it.All day long the sun was shining brightly, and we sunbathed and swam in the river, played volleyball and football.Our first meal in the open air was un-usual — it was a bit burnt — but we didn't pay much attention to it.In the evening we made a fire and sang different songs.One of my friends plays the guitar, and he accompanied us.As soon as we got into our sleeping bags we were fast asleep.Early in the morning one of us went fishing.Some time later we heard a tremendous splash.We all ran to the river to see what had happened.Our friend saw a huge fish and wanted to catch it with his hands, but fell into the water.We all laughed, and that was the end of his fishing.The day was not sunny, so we just hired a boat and ran it down the river.We saw a lot of beautiful places, and the nature was magnificent.It was time we went home, but no one wanted to leave.It was an unforgettable journey. МОЯ ОСТАННЯ ПОДОРОЖ ￼ Останній раз я ходив у похід цього літа.Ми з друзями вирішили знайти яке-небудь мальовниче місце на березі Сіверського Дінця.Ви знаєте, що на його берегах є красивий сосновий ліс.Ми взяли з собою всі необхідні речі для нічлігу і приготування їжі.Ми вибрали маршрут і спланували наш похід.Наші рюкзаки були дуже важкими, але це не зіпсувало нашої подорожі.Оскільки це був похід, то ми добралися до місця пішки.Ми виступили рано вранці, погода була прекрасною, і ми насолоджувалися свіжістю повітря і тишею ранку.У небі були хмари, але вітер незабаром їх прогнав.Ми зупинилися в одному красивому гаї на березі річки.Але оскільки на річці дуже багато комарів — то і не занадто близько до неї.Весь день яскраво світило сонце, і ми купалися в річці і загоряли, грали у волейбол і футбол.Наша перша їжа на відкритому повітрі була незвичайною — вона трішки підгоріла, але ми на це не звернули увагу.Увечері ми розпалили багаття і співали різні пісні.Один з моїх друзів грає на гітарі, і він нам акомпанував.Як тільки ми забралися в спальні мішки, то відразу заснули.Рано-вранці один із нас пішов порибалити.Якийсь час по тому ми почули сильний сплеск.Ми усі побігли до ріки, щоб подивитися, що ж трапилося.Наш друг побачив велику рибу і хотів піймати її руками, але упав у воду.Ми всі посміялися, і на цьому риболовля його закінчилася.День не був сонячним, тому ми просто найняли човен і попливли по річці.Ми бачили дуже багато красивих місць, і природа була просто чудовою.Був час повертатися додому, але ніхто не хотів іти. Це була незабутня подорож.