Напиши 3 степени сравнения прилагательных dirty old little nice wonderful hot short interesting bad
Английский язык
dirty dirtier the dirtiest old older the oldest nice nicer the nicest wonderful the more wonderful the most wonderful hot hotter the hottest short shorter the shortest interesting the more interesting the most interesting
