Напиши что это не так. Образец: There is a pen in the lunch box.- There isn't a pen in the lunch box. Задания: There is a fridge in the bathroom. There are toys in the garden. There are computers in the garden. There is a penci...

Английский язык
Напиши что это не так. Образец: There is a pen in the lunch box.- There isn't a pen in the lunch box. Задания: There is a fridge in the bathroom. There are toys in the garden. There are computers in the garden. There is a pencil in the fridge.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
There isn't a fridge in the bathroom. There aren't toys in the garden. There aren't computers in the garden. There isn't a pancil in the fridge.
