Напиши что это не так. Образец: There is a pen in the lunch box.- There isn't a pen in the lunch box. Задания: There is a fridge in the bathroom. There are toys in the garden. There are computers in the garden. There is a penci...

Английский язык

Напиши что это не так. Образец: There is a pen in the lunch box.- There isn't a pen in the lunch box. Задания: There is a fridge in the bathroom. There are toys in the garden. There are computers in the garden. There is a pencil in the fridge.

Автор: Гость