Прошу!!! Очень надо!!

1 Mother said to her son that there were many holidaymakers there. 2 Tom said to Mary that her face was attarctive. 3 Bob said to Tom that he had never met such a strong man. 4 Robert said that he would never forget that trip 5 Helen said that she had been at home the day before. 6 Sarah asked David if he went to university. 7 Betty asked what I had done the day before. 8 Mrs Brown ordered Tim to stay at home and not to go out. 9 The teacher asked if I had seen my friend the previous week. 10 The doctor asked what medicine she had taken 11 Father asked if he ate sweets every day 12 The boy asked how he could get there