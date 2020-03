Напишите как читается англиский стих This is the key of the kingdom In that kingdom there is a city In that city there is a town In that town there is a street In that street there is a lane In that lane there is a ...

Английский язык

Напишите как читается англиский стих This is the key of the kingdom In that kingdom there is a city In that city there is a town In that town there is a street In that street there is a lane In that lane there is a yard In that yard there is a house In that house there is a room In that room there is a bed In that bed there is a basket In that basket there are some flowers Flowers in a basket Basket in the bed Bed in the room Room in the houst Houst in the yard

Автор: Гость