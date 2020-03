Напишите письмо родителям об интересных местах в Лондоне, которые ва посетили. П??могите срочно нужно!!!

Гость: Гость:

Hello! I'm very glad to receive a letter from you! Hope you are doing well. As you know now I am in London. It's really great here! I really love the atmosphere of the city. Last week I visited a lot of interesting places. For instance, I saw the Tower of London. It's really sophisticated! I was very excited. Also I visit the Britain Museum, as you know, i really appreciate the history of the countries so It was a very interesting exhibition for me. Hope you will receive my letter soon! Best wishes, (имя)