Напишите плизззз,проектною работу (ну даклад) о Английских днях недели ПОМОГИТЕ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!СРОЧНО НАДО!!!!!!!!!! 

Days of the Week Monday - Monday Tuesday - Tuesday Wednesday - Wednesday Thursday - Thursday Friday - Friday Saturday - Saturday Sunday - Sunday The names of days in the table is not specifically enumerated as in England, the USA, Canada and many other countries, the first day of the week is not Monday, as we used to think, and Sunday. That is, the week starts with a day off and ends the same weekend. At the same time Monday-Friday are working days. Another distinguishing feature - is that the days of the week in the English language are proper names, and therefore are always written with capital letters. Even in the case of the reduced form .. I would like to know whence came the name of the English days of the week? read more .. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and proiskhodzhenie. The gods worshiped by the British, Saxon ancestors were quite numerous, but those that have received the names of the days of the week, were the chief objects of their worship. God of the sun (Sun) This idol, representing the day-star, was the chief god. He is depicted as a man, holding in his outstretched hands the burning circle. In a sign of special reverence for the deity of the ancient Saxons that he dedicated the first day of the week, which they called "San'z money." Hence the modern Sunday - Sunday. Goddess of the Moon (Moon) She was considered the next most senior and revered in the second day of the week, called "Mun'z money." Hence, the current Monday - Monday. This goddess was depicted wearing a short dress with a hood, which had long ears. God Tyusko Tyusko first revered as the father and the first representative of the Teutonic race, but then he became worshiped as the son of the Earth. The images of this - a venerable sage with a scepter in his right hand, clad in animal skin. At the Saxons it was dedicated to the third day of the week, called first "Tyusko'z money," which in modern English transformed into Tuesday - on Tuesday. God Vouden (as Wotan or Odin) Wotan, or Odin, was the supreme deity of the northern nations. This hero of the legends came from somewhere in the east, but do not know from which country and when exactly. His exploits make up a large part of the mythological stories of ancient peoples, and so exaggerated that are beyond the probable. In honor of this deity was called the fourth day of the week - "Vouden'z money" in the modern pronunciation of Wednesday - Wednesday. God Thor Tor - the senior and the most valiant son of Odin and Phrygia. At the Saxons and the Danes, he was honored above all after his parents. He is dedicated to the fifth day of the week - "Tor'z money" in modern English - Thursday, Thursday. He is depicted seated on a throne with a golden crown on his head, adorned with a ring of twelve stars shining, and with a scepter in his right hand. Goddess of Phrygia, and Freya Frigo, or Freya, the wife of Odin, venerated above all after a Saxon, Danish and other pagans of the north. In the most ancient times it was known as Herta and was considered the goddess of the earth. She was devoted to the sixth day of the week, called in the Saxons' Friga'z money ", which corresponds to the present Friday - Friday. Frigo was depicted with a sword in his right hand and a bow in his left. God Siter Siter depicted standing on a sharp razor back bass, as on a pedestal, with his head uncovered. In his left hand he holds the wheel and the right - a bucket of water, which contains the flowers and fruits. He wore a long dress, and girt with a rope. The name given to the day, "Siter'z money", in modified form Saturday - Saturday survived to the present day.