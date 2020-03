Напишите,пожалуйста, письмо(90-100 слов)

Гость: Гость:

Dear Nancy, Thank you for your letter. It's so wonderful to hear from you. In your letter you asked me how I spent my summer. I had a great summer. First I went to a youth camp, which is located not far from Kaluga on picturesque lake. We had a lot of sunbathing and swimming in the lake, played soccer, danced in the evening, etc. I made lot of good friends. Then, the second half of the summer I spent with grandmother in the garden. The garden is located near a large forest. We went hiking, picked mushrooms and berries and bathed in a wide river. However, I already wanted to school, I missed my school friends. Sorry, I must go. I will write to you soon again! All the best, Sergei