Напишите, пожалуйста, рассказ по Английскому языку на 15 предложений на тему "Моё с??ободное время"
I like to relax, especially during the holidays. Most of all, I have been doing active sports with your friends: basketball, volleyball, and this is my very good at it. When the weather is very cold, I paint pictures paint the house. Most often it is the drawings of animals and plants. Sometimes I help my parents with cooking and I like it. Also, I love to go out of town in the woods or somewhere else. When autumn comes, I like to collect colorful leaves and add to dry akuratno. I love to relax in such a way!
