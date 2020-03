Напишите пожалуйста 10 предложений на английском языке о русской зиме(на уровне 3 класса).

Гость: Гость:

Winter in Russia is very beautiful.You can see snow everywear.Many people go to the skating ring with there friends.Boys and girls go ski to the forest.If you don't like sport, you can play snowballs with your friends.You can do a snowman too. If it is very cold out of doors, you can stay at home and drink some tea.when winter sun is shining, snow bacomes very light.Snowflakes have a very interesting form.I like winter very much.