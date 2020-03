Напишите пожалуйста сочинение на тему " мой домашний животный " на английском языке!

Гость: Гость:

I have a pet. It is a cat. It*s name is Vas*ka. He is a real member of our family. Vasiliy is a very clever cat he always looks at me attentively when I speak to him. I know that he understands everything. We like to make something plesant for him: my mother buys fresh fish, my sisster gives him fur toys to play. Vasya is four years old but he is very energetic. He likes to run and jump as a little kitten. We love our cat very much!