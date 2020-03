напишите пожалуйста сочинение на тему"Гаджет"

Гость: Гость:

People in contemporary world can hardly imagine their lives without technology. For the great majority of people,technology is the most important part of society. Every day we use different gadgets, such as: mobile phones, mp3 players and so on. I think, that gadgets make people lives easier. Moreover, according to scientists, a great number of gadgets produce radiation. And it is not good. I want to say, that gadgets simplifies our life greatly.