Напишите рассказ "моё утро" на английском с временем Present.Pefect 6-7 предложений.заранее спасибо

Гость: Гость:

Morning outside my window Cheerful ray of sunlight jumped on my closed eyes, and then when I opened them, spreading to the lips. Trying to grab that bully smile, I open the door, but rowdy already shining on the window glass. I quickly jump up and adopting its rules of the game, jumps up to the window. God! So this is why I so strongly awakened, ray! That's what was the name of the window, as if urged: "Such beauty while you sleep! Quickly, and do not have time to see a fairy tale! " ... Bluish-white snow blanket is important sleeping black giant trees. Next, as if trying to imitate them, surely scattered sprigs of young birches and pleased as punch that dressed in a fabulous outfit. What? Imagine if diamond stones stuck to a winter with frost all around: and the trees, and kushi, as well as baby swings at the entrance sparkles with mysterious sparks. It's the sun winter sings her song over the morning ground. Suddenly the bird feeder at the window flew my old friend - a wild pigeon. And suddenly from his push fell out of trough thousands of bright little stars and a waterfall danced in the air. I opened the window and poured the blue, which did not move, a Cup of sunflower seeds, "Well, Hello, new day!