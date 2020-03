НАПИШИТЕ РУССКИМИ БУКВАМИ АНГЛИЙСКОЕ ПРОИЗНОШЕНИЕ !!!! Rock concert tickets. That’s when my boyfriend Jason managed to buy, I was delighted. The night of the concert came. We promised our parents to behave and to be home on...

Английский язык

НАПИШИТЕ РУССКИМИ БУКВАМИ АНГЛИЙСКОЕ ПРОИЗНОШЕНИЕ !!!! Rock concert tickets. That’s when my boyfriend Jason managed to buy, I was delighted. The night of the concert came. We promised our parents to behave and to be home on time. We went to see the famous group, the Rolling Logs. The electric guitars sounded аll right . It’s very energetic. It makes you dance and jump and cry. It’s only for two hours and it gives you energy for many days afterwards. I hope that when I’m an old lady I will still be able to understand and even share my grandchildren’s taste in music

