Напишите сочинение на английском языке на тему "Самое высокое здание в России" Заранее спасибо)

Mercury City Tower (Russian: Меркурий Сити Тауэр) is a 1109 feet tall skyscraper inMoscow and one of the tallest buildings in Europe. Located in the Moscow International Business Center, construction started in 2009. The Mercury City Tower is a multipurpose building with housing, offices and shops.[5] The tower is located on plot 14of the MIBC. The structure's height is 339 meters [6] above ground, with five underground floors. The building topped outat 338.8 m (1,112 ft) on 1 November 2012 and overtook The Shard in London as Europe's tallest building.