Английский язык

Народ,помогите пож.Срочно очень Найдите и исправте ошибки I am going to buy a new bag.This ones is too small for me pete is one of the best student in our group. Mrs Smith used to worked at a hospital. Two hundreds years ago people didnt travel much my little sister doesnt enjoy travelling by car. Which text were they translate when you phoned them? -I cant wash up now.I am so busy -Ok.I am going to help you. He could hard wait to speak to her. What shoes are you going to buy? - Black one I think it rains tomorrow.

