Английский язык
Народ,помогите пож.Срочно очень Найдите и исправте ошибки I am going to buy a new bag.This ones is too small for me pete is one of the best student in our group. Mrs Smith used to worked at a hospital. Two hundreds years ago people didnt travel much my little sister doesnt enjoy travelling by car. Which text were they translate when you phoned them? -I cant wash up now.I am so busy -Ok.I am going to help you. He could hard wait to speak to her. What shoes are you going to buy? - Black one I think it rains tomorrow.
1) ...this one is too small for me 2) Pete is one of the best students in our group 3) Mrs Smith used to work in a hospital 4) Two hundred years ago people didn't travel too much 5) My little sister isn't enjoy travelling by car 6) Which text were they translating when you phoned them? 7) I can't wash me up now. I am so busy - Ok, I am going to help you. 8) He could hardly wait to speak to her 9) ...? - Black ones 10) I think it will be raining tomorrow
