National Bike Week was celebrated last week in a (MEMORY) way with a Family Day in Larkside Park. The event (PROOF) to be highly succesful with over five hundred people attending.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
0 memorable 11 proved 12 variety 13 enjoyment 14 safety 15 unusual 16 riders 17 information 18 environmental 19 suggestion 20 drivers
