Найдите ошибки и исправте их: 1)He is the most strong boy in our class 2)That cake is the baddest 3)My book was interestinger than his book 4)He was the handsomest man in the family 5)His flat was biggest than his friend's flat
Английский язык
Найдите ошибки и исправте их: 1)He is the most strong boy in our class 2)That cake is the baddest 3)My book was interestinger than his book 4)He was the handsomest man in the family 5)His flat was biggest than his friend's flat. Составте предложения 1)Maths/easy/history for me 2)His backpack/light/mine 3)their camping stove /cheap/ours 4)my torch/good/ yours помогите пожалуйста!
1.he is the strongest boy in our class 2.that cake is the worst 3.my book was more interesting than his book 4.he was the most handsome man in the family 5.his flat was bigger than his friend's 1.maths is easier than history for me 2.his backpack is lighter than mine 3.their camping stove is cheaper than ours 4.my torch is better than yours
