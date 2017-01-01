Номер 6 . можно пожалуйста предложения поставить в правильной последовательности

Гость: Гость:

-Are you an art lover? -Yes, I should. I am fond of arts. I really enjoy everything that is aesthetically beautiful. -What branches of art do you prefer? - I like painting, sculpture and architecture. I am also fond of music, but I prefer pop music to classical. -I think that any music is worth listening to. As for me, I prefer cinema to music. -What was the last film you have seen? -It was Matrix. It is famous for its computer effects. They impressed me greatly. You should watch this film. -Films are good but paintings are better. -Looking at the masterpieces you understand that beauty will save the world.