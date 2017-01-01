Номер 6 . можно пожалуйста предложения поставить в правильной последовательности

Английский язык
Номер 6 . можно пожалуйста предложения поставить в правильной последовательности
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
-Are you an art lover? -Yes, I should. I am fond of arts. I really enjoy everything that is aesthetically beautiful. -What branches of art do you prefer? - I like painting, sculpture and architecture. I am also fond of music, but I prefer pop music to classical. -I think that any music is worth listening to. As for me, I prefer cinema to music. -What was the last film you have seen? -It was Matrix. It is famous for its computer effects. They impressed me greatly. You should watch this film. -Films are good but paintings are better. -Looking at the masterpieces you understand that beauty will save the world.

Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Выполните сложение:5,53-26,8
Ответить
Русский язык
Подскажите пожалуйста что такое безударные гласные в корне слова
Ответить
Биология
Помогите с биологией 5 класс наблюдение про собаку очень нужно зарание спасибо
Ответить
География
Выписать определение постоянные ветры. срочно!!!
Ответить
Русский язык
Ответы по огэ 2017 русский язык цыбулько
Ответить