нужно эссе на англ. языку на 200 слов на тему мой любимый вид путешествия( на поезде, самолете, машине или автобусе)

My favorite way to travel is by plane. The plane is the fastest way to get somewhere in my opinion, or at least in our currect world. Some people may say that it can be unsafe, because time to time we hear about planes crashing, but I think it's a misconception. There is actually a statistic that flying on planes is more safer than crossing the road! You have more of a chance in being in a car accident than being in a plane crash! Other ways of traveling such as on train, car, and bus seem quiet slow to me compared to traveling on the airplane. On the airplane you can watch a movie, relax and eat. Sometimes of course though the airplane food can leave more to be desired, but it's not that bad in my opinion. So more or less, I think that a traveling experience on the airplane is the most comfortable out of the other choices of traveling. Of course though, if you don't need to go somewhere far you can also use the bus, train, or car. But in most cases I would prefer the airplane.