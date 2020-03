Нужно перевести часть собеседования на нормальный русский язык. How long have you been in your present job? I've been there for six months. And what did you do before that? Before that I worked for Y?. How long did you wor...

Английский язык

Нужно перевести часть собеседования на нормальный русский язык. How long have you been in your present job? I've been there for six months. And what did you do before that? Before that I worked for Y?. How long did you work for Y? I worked for them for two years. Did you like working for them? No, I didn't like it at all. Then why did you stay so long?

