Нужно сократить(упрастить) текст.помогите пожалуйста!)мне для пересказа

1. Watching TV is one of the great British pastimes! Broadcasting in the UK is controlled by BBC and IBA. The BBC receives its income from the government, but the private companies controlled by IBA earn money from advertising. 2. The BBC has two TV channels. BBC 2 has more serious programmes and news features. The IBA looks after the regional independent TV companies who broadast their own programmes and those they've bought from other regions. 3. There is a break for advertisments about every 15-20 minutes. The most recent independent channel is Channel 4 and it has more specialized programmes on British TV. They have a very high standard. However, some people are worried about the amount of violence on TV. 4. TV and Radio are also two of the main teaching channels used by the Open University. This university allows thousands of students to study at home. It's easier because most of their programmes are broadcast early in the morning or late at night.