Нужно вставить предлоги и герундий 1. She reproached him ... (come). 2. I thanked him ... (call). 3. Nobody felt ... (go out). 4. Mike insisted ... (go by underground). 5. She will never approve ... (marry). 6. You can h...

1. She reproached him ... (for coming). 2. I thanked him ... (for calling). 3. Nobody felt ... (like going out). 4. Mike insisted ... (on going by underground). 5. She will never approve ... (of being married). 6. You can hardly blame ... (for failing). 7. She accused us ... (of ruining). 8. The boy came up and apologized ... (for being late). 9. Can I depend ... (on keeping one's promise)? 10. Do you think she will agree .to.. his (joining) ... ? 11. He was suspected ... (of murdering). 12. She complained ... (of being mistreated). 13. People here persist ... (in thinking) that it is true. 14. The child was excited ... (with going). 15. I am not accustomed ... (to living). 16. You have a good reason ... (for wanting). 17. It's very late. I am worried ... (about missing). 18. I think she will be interested ... (in researching). 19. Who is responsible ... (for cleaning)? 20. I am thinking ... (of leaving). 21. His angry frown stopped me ... (from telling). 22. Nobody will object ... (to driving). 23. I am not used ... (to wearing). 24. The girl was looking forward ... (to going). 25. In addition during (studying) grammar, he ... 26. He succeeded only ... (in saving). 27. He was fined ... (for exceeding). 28. I caught a cold ... (because of sitting). 29. There is no point ... (in staying). 30. We should do something to prevent boys ... (from climbing). 31. We know that he was capable ... (of lying). 32. She wasn't suprised ... (at being seen). 33. Everybody was sure .of.. her (winning). 34. Jack was indignant ... (at being insulted). 35. They thought him guilty ... (of killing). 36. What's the use ... (of sending) it? 37. I am fed up ... (with geting up)! 38. She contented herself ... (to smiling). 39. I am afraid I was mistaken ... (in believing). 40. I would never dream ... (of being allowed). 41. When it came ... (to sharing) they ... . 42. The story ended ... (in marrying). 43. She knew that the people around were jealous ... (of her getting promoted). 44. He meant to try his luck ... (in gambling). 45. Nobody was particularly keen on her (leaving). 46. Mother was occupied ... (with cooking). 47. The manager aimed ... (at being raised). 48. I could hardly refrain ... (from telling). 49. He was very skilful ... (at dodging). 50. She seemed upset ... (by losing). 51. She is set ... (on getting off). 52. He was never good ... (at playing). 53. The girl was usually very careful ... (with replying). 54. Unfortunately he was slow ... (in realizing).