Нужно задать спец вопросы, по одному к каждому предложению 1) He learnt all the new words from the French book he had read last week. 2) She drove to her work yesterday. 3) My friend's family bought a new flat. 4) She pas...

Английский язык
Нужно задать спец вопросы, по одному к каждому предложению 1) He learnt all the new words from the French book he had read last week. 2) She drove to her work yesterday. 3) My friend's family bought a new flat. 4) She passed her last exam two days ago. 5) They decided to take measures to compensate for low productivity. 6) They offered bonuses for the workers who are least absent. 7) At first the new product sold well but after six months sales started to fall. 8) The marketing manager rejected the idea of putting off the idea. 9) We reached the agreement during the negotiations without any difficulties. 10) A considerable number of cases arrived in a badly damaged condition
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) What did he learn? 2) When did she drive to her work? 3) What did my friend's family buy? 4) When did she pass her last exam? 5) What did they decide? 6) What did they offer? 7) How well did the new product sell at first? 8) What did the marketing manager reject? 9) When did we reach the agreement? 10) What number of cases arrived in a badly damaged condition?
