Образовать - , +, ? 1. I (to do) morning exercises. 2. He (to work) in the mine. 3. She (to spend) her free time in the saloons and restaurants. 4. We (to live) in the crowded city. 5. They (read) a weekly newspaper y...

Английский язык
Образовать - , +, ? 1. I (to do) morning exercises. 2. He (to work) in the mine. 3. She (to spend) her free time in the saloons and restaurants. 4. We (to live) in the crowded city. 5. They (read) a weekly newspaper yesterday. 6. Somebody (to knock) at my door, I (to be) scared. 7. Helen (to see) ruined buildings in Rome. 8. You (to introduce) yourself well at the presentation. 9. You (to be) naughty. 10. It (to be) difficult to remember everything
1. I do morning exercises. 2. He works in the mine. 3. She spends... 4. We live in the crowded city. 5. They read ....... 7.Helen saw.....
