Образовать - , +, ? 1. I (to do) morning exercises. 2. He (to work) in the mine. 3. She (to spend) her free time in the saloons and restaurants. 4. We (to live) in the crowded city. 5. They (read) a weekly newspaper y...

Английский язык

Образовать - , +, ? 1. I (to do) morning exercises. 2. He (to work) in the mine. 3. She (to spend) her free time in the saloons and restaurants. 4. We (to live) in the crowded city. 5. They (read) a weekly newspaper yesterday. 6. Somebody (to knock) at my door, I (to be) scared. 7. Helen (to see) ruined buildings in Rome. 8. You (to introduce) yourself well at the presentation. 9. You (to be) naughty. 10. It (to be) difficult to remember everything

Автор: Гость