Очень прошу проверить грамматику в кратком рассказе о любимом книжном персонаже. Спасибо. My favourite book characters is the Edmond Dantes. From the book The Count of Monte Cristo. His appearance: He was a heavy-built body, he had blond hair and a round face. Features of character: He has a very strong and persistent character. Special about Edmond Dantes: His desire for freedom helped him to survive and win the enemies.
He HAS a heavy-built body, he has blond hair and a round face. Там кроме этой ошибки ничего нету.
