Open the brackets and use the verbs in the correct form of Present Simple. This is Mandy Taylor. She works at the Sip Café. Mandy goes to the café every morning at six o'clock. She opens the café and sets the tables. The other...
Английский язык
Open the brackets and use the verbs in the correct form of Present Simple. This is Mandy Taylor. She works at the Sip Café. Mandy goes to the café every morning at six o'clock. She opens the café and sets the tables. The other waiters arrive at seven o’clock and they (tidy) the kitchen. The first customers 8) _____ (come) in at about 7:30. Mandy 9) ___ (take) a break at 10 o'clock. She 10) ___. (finish) work at 2 o'clock and sometimes she 11)_____ (meet) her friends for lunch. She usually 12) _____ (get) home at about 3 o'clock. In her free time, she 13) ___ (listen) to music. She 14) ____ (be) very happy with her job. Mandy Taylor 15) ___ (say)"I 16) ____ (get) up early every day, but I don't mind because I 17) ____ (have) the whole afternoon free."
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Отметь варианты , в которых допущена ошибка: 1) а-беспокоиться о сыне б-заплатить за проезд в - рецензия на статью г-беспокоиться о сыне д-заплат...
Математика
С первой яблони собрали 40 кг яблок а со второй только 10 на сколько больше килограм??в яблок собрали с первой яблони чем со второй во сколько раз ...
Русский язык
Замените словосочетание «ветка ели», построенное на основе управления, синонимичным словосочетанием со связью согласов...
Математика