Английский язык

Open the brackets and use the verbs in the correct form of Present Simple. This is Mandy Taylor. She works at the Sip Café. Mandy goes to the café every morning at six o'clock. She opens the café and sets the tables. The other waiters arrive at seven o’clock and they (tidy) the kitchen. The first customers 8) _____ (come) in at about 7:30. Mandy 9) ___ (take) a break at 10 o'clock. She 10) ___. (finish) work at 2 o'clock and sometimes she 11)_____ (meet) her friends for lunch. She usually 12) _____ (get) home at about 3 o'clock. In her free time, she 13) ___ (listen) to music. She 14) ____ (be) very happy with her job. Mandy Taylor 15) ___ (say)"I 16) ____ (get) up early every day, but I don't mind because I 17) ____ (have) the whole afternoon free."

