Определите какое время в этих предложениях? 1.Karen sent james an invitation? 2.Where dis they park the car ? 3.Who wrote the music for cats? 4.they were painting my flat when i arrived. 5.they had cooked the meal before the lights went off. 6.Puccini composed many famous operas. 7. they decorated the cake with.flowers and chocolate pearls.

