ОТДАМ 15 БАЛЛОВ Перевести из косвенной в прямую речь 1.She asks Jon wear goes 2. He asked Mark if he saw the film yesterday 3. He said the Tom had phoned the day before 4. He said that it would rane the next day 5. The...

Английский язык

ОТДАМ 15 БАЛЛОВ Перевести из косвенной в прямую речь 1.She asks Jon wear goes 2. He asked Mark if he saw the film yesterday 3. He said the Tom had phoned the day before 4. He said that it would rane the next day 5. The mother told her daughter to came home by eleven p.m

Автор: Гость