ОТДАМ 15 БАЛЛОВ Перевести из косвенной в прямую речь 1.She asks Jon wear goes 2. He asked Mark if he saw the film yesterday 3. He said the Tom had phoned the day before 4. He said that it would rane the next day 5. The...

Английский язык
ОТДАМ 15 БАЛЛОВ Перевести из косвенной в прямую речь 1.She asks Jon wear goes 2. He asked Mark if he saw the film yesterday 3. He said the Tom had phoned the day before 4. He said that it would rane the next day 5. The mother told her daughter to came home by eleven p.m
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
2" mark, did you the film yesterday ?" He asked. ; 3)" Tom phoned yesterday"he said ; 4) " it will rain tomorrow " he said 5)"come home by eleven pm" mother told her daughter Первое не поняла ) вроде так)
