ОТДАМ 15 БАЛЛОВ Перевести из косвенной в прямую речь 1.She asks Jon wear goes 2. He asked Mark if he saw the film yesterday 3. He said the Tom had phoned the day before 4. He said that it would rane the next day 5. The...
Английский язык
ОТДАМ 15 БАЛЛОВ Перевести из косвенной в прямую речь 1.She asks Jon wear goes 2. He asked Mark if he saw the film yesterday 3. He said the Tom had phoned the day before 4. He said that it would rane the next day 5. The mother told her daughter to came home by eleven p.m
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
2" mark, did you the film yesterday ?" He asked. ; 3)" Tom phoned yesterday"he said ; 4) " it will rain tomorrow " he said 5)"come home by eleven pm" mother told her daughter Первое не поняла ) вроде так)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Другие предметы
Русский язык
Математика
Из одной круговой трассы в разных направлениях стартовали два мотоциклиста со ск??ростями 55км/ч и 45км/ч. через 1,5 часа они встретились во второй...
Физика
Человек бежит рядом с каруселью радиусом 10 м, раскручивая ее до частоты 3 оборота в минуту. С какой линейной скоростью бежит человек?