Откройте скобки, используя активный или пассивный залог 1. This book (not to discuss) at the next conference. 2. Hockey (to play) in winter. 3. By the time she arrived at the station, the train (to left) 4. She (to retur...

1. This book will not being discussed at the next conference. 2. Hockey is played in winter. 3. By the time she arrived at the station, the train had left. 4. She will return me this book by next Monday. 5. We were invited to a concert last week. 6. They were showing the historical monuments of the capital to the delegation the whole day yesterday. 7. She is happy because all the flowers have been sold and now she has a lot of money 8. Look! Your brother is being taken to the police! 9. This time next month I’ll be swimming in the ocean. 10. A taxi was called 15 minutes ago.