Ответьте на вопросы пожалуйста!Даю 30 баллов 1.What is an island? 2.Is United Kingdom situated on an islind on a continent? 3.How many parts does Great Britain consist of? 5.What are their names? 6. Where are they situated?

Английский язык

Автор: Гость