Ответьте на вопросы пожалуйста!Даю 30 баллов 1.What is an island? 2.Is United Kingdom situated on an islind on a continent? 3.How many parts does Great Britain consist of? 5.What are their names? 6. Where are they situated?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)It's Great Britain 2)The UK is situated on the island which is a part of Europe 3)Great Britain consist of 4 parts 5)They are England,Scotland,Wales and Northern Ireland 6)They are situated in the north-west of Europe
