Ответьте на вопросы When did you travel? Where did you go? How did you travel:by car, by sea,by plane,by train? Who traveled with you? Why did you go to that place? What did you see there? Who did you meet there? What w...
Английский язык
Ответьте на вопросы When did you travel? Where did you go? How did you travel:by car, by sea,by plane,by train? Who traveled with you? Why did you go to that place? What did you see there? Who did you meet there? What was the place like? Did you enjoy your trip ? Would you like to go there again?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I traveled last summer. i went to the Black Sea. i traveled by car. mum, dad and brother traveled with me. i went to that place because it is near my town. i saw there a lot of pleasure people and magnificient views. i met there my friend Marta. she was with parents too. the place was like the places in Turkey. yes, i did. yes, i would.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Химия