Ответьте плиззззз быстрее 50Б ДАЮ Упражнение 254 Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времен: Present Simple, Present Con­tinuous, Present Perfect, Present Perfect Continuous. 1. This man (to be) a write...

Английский язык

Ответьте плиззззз быстрее 50Б ДАЮ Упражнение 254 Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времен: Present Simple, Present Con­tinuous, Present Perfect, Present Perfect Continuous. 1. This man (to be) a writer. He (to write) books. He (to write) books since he was a young man. He already (to write) eight books. 2. What you (to do) here since morning? 3. Lena is a very good girl. She always (to help) her mother about the house. Today she (to help) her mother since morning. They already (to wash) the floor and (to dust) the furniture. Now they (to cook) dinner together. 4. He (to run) now. He (to run) for ten minutes without any rest. 5. What they (to do) now? — They (to work) in the reading room. They (to work) there for three hours already. 6. Where he (to be) now? — He (to be) in the garden. He (to play) volleyball with his friends. They (to play) since breakfast time. 7. I (to live) in St. Petersburg. I (to live) in St. Petersburg since 1990. 8. This is the factory where my father (to work). He (to work) here for fifteen years. 9. You (to find) your notebook? — No! I still (to look) for it. I already (to look) for it for two hours, but (not yet to find) it. 10. You (to play) with a ball for three hours already. Go home and do your homework. 11. Wake up! You (to sleep) for ten hours already. 12. I (to wait) for a letter from my cousin for a month already, but (not yet to receive) it. 13. She already (to do) her homework for two hours; but she (not yet to do) half of it. 14.1 (to wait) for you since two o'clock. 15. What you (to do)? — I (to read). I (to read) for two hours already. I already (to read) sixty pages. 16. It is difficult for me to speak about this opera as I (not to hear) it. 17. I just (to receive) a letter from my granny, but I (not yet to receive) any letters from my parents. 18. The weather (to be) fine today. The sun (to shine) ever since we got up. 19. Every day I (to wind) up my watch at 10 o'clock in the evening. 20. Come along, Henry, what you (to do) now? I (to wait) for you a long time. 21. Where your gloves (to be)? — I (to put) them into my pock­et. 22. I (to stay) with some American friends in Chicago. I (to stay) with them for two weeks now. I (to have) a great time here. I (to take) the opportu­nity to improve my English. I already (to see) the towering skyscrapers of Chicago which are reflect­ed in the rippling water of Lake Michigan. I just (to take) a picture of Chicago's Sears Tower which (to rise) 1,707 feet and (to provide) a panoramic view from the skydeck. 23. I (to go) to give that cat some food. I (to be) sure it (to starve). — But Jane already (to feed) the cat. You needn't do it.

Автор: Гость