Ответьте срочно 54 баллов!!! Перевести в косвенную речь! Are you happy,my queen? Are you good fairy or a wicked one? How much bread have you baked today? What are you doing here? Did you make clothes for other kings? Hav...

Ответьте срочно 54 баллов!!! Перевести в косвенную речь! Are you happy,my queen? Are you good fairy or a wicked one? How much bread have you baked today? What are you doing here? Did you make clothes for other kings? Have you won the war? Would you like to play chess with me? Can you get more money? Where are you from? Do you look after my roses well?
He wants to know if his queen is happy. He wants to know if she is a good fairy or a wicked one. He wants to know how much bread they have baked today. He wants to know what they are doing there. He wants to know if they made clothes for other kings. He wants to know if they have won the war. He wants to know if they would like to play chess with them. He wants to know if they can get more money. He wants to know if where they are from. He wants to know if they look after his roses well.
