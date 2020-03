Pavel: Hi, Olga! How are you? Olga: 1)_______________________ Pavel: I'm sorry to hear that. Have you got anything for it? Olga: 2)_______________________ Pavel: You should put some skin cream on. Olga: 3)_________________...

Английский язык

Pavel: Hi, Olga! How are you? Olga: 1)_______________________ Pavel: I'm sorry to hear that. Have you got anything for it? Olga: 2)_______________________ Pavel: You should put some skin cream on. Olga: 3)_______________________ Pavel: Well,l hope you feel better soon. A. No, not yet.I am going to the doctor s B.Yes, please.Can I have something fop an earache? C.Yes,you are right D Not so good,actually.Ive got a really bad rash

