Переделайте в косвенную речь 1."Excuse me,what time does the next train leave?" the man said (ask) 2."Send me a nice potcard from Paris,"Carl said to Jenny.( tell) 3."What time are we leaving tomorrow?"John wondered (ask) ...

Английский язык
Переделайте в косвенную речь 1."Excuse me,what time does the next train leave?" the man said (ask) 2."Send me a nice potcard from Paris,"Carl said to Jenny.( tell) 3."What time are we leaving tomorrow?"John wondered (ask) 4."Do not forget to renew your passport,"Suze said to Tommy (tell) 5."Call me from your hotel as soon as you arrive,"Mum said to me (tell) 6. "How old is the Taj Mahal?" a tourist wanted to know (ask)
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1)the man asked the next train left 2)carl told Jenny to send him a nice postcard from Paris 3)John wondered what time we were leaving next day 4)Suze told Tommy not to forget to renew his passport 5)mum told me to call herfrom my hotel as soon as I arrive 6)a tourist wanted to know about how old the Taj Mahal was
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Беларуская мова
Водгук на верш трэба дома бывать частей
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Использование гранита
Ответить
География
Определите действующий или потухший вулкан : Ключевская Сопка Эльбрус Везувий Эт??а пожалуйста
Ответить
Українська мова
Напишіть будь-ласка , твір-опис природи за картиною в художньому стилі
Ответить
Математика
Найди неизвестное (263+?)-170=539
Ответить