Перепишите следующий текст, используя время Past Simple: On Monday Mary gets up at six o’clock. She goes to the bathroom and washes her hands and face and cleans her teeth. Then she dresses, goes to the kitchen and cooks breakf...

Английский язык

Перепишите следующий текст, используя время Past Simple: On Monday Mary gets up at six o’clock. She goes to the bathroom and washes her hands and face and cleans her teeth. Then she dresses, goes to the kitchen and cooks breakfast for her family. At half past seven Mary’s son gets up and has breakfast. Mary has breakfast with her son. After breakfast her son leaves home for school. Mary leaves home for work and comes home late in the evening. She cooks dinner for the whole family, does some work about the house and goes to bed at eleven o’clock.

